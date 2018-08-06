Image copyright Getty Images Image caption John DeLorean died in 2005, aged 80

A film about the controversial car manufacturer John DeLorean is to close the 2018 Venice Film Festival.

'Driven' has been written by Bangor-based writer Colin Bateman and is directed by Nick Hamm.

They previously worked together on 'The Journey', a drama about the relationship between Ian Paisley and Martin McGuinness.

The festival, which takes place from 29 August until 8 September, is one of the most high-profile in the world.

The announcement that 'Driven' had been picked as the closing film was made on the Venice Film Festival's website.

It will be given its world premiere after the closing awards ceremony.

Set in California, the film is a comedy drama about the relationship between DeLorean and an FBI informant.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The distinctive DeLorean car found fame after its appearance in the Back To The Future films

The DeLorean Motor Company set up a factory in Dunmurry near Belfast in 1981 to produce the DeLorean DMC-12 sports car.

About 9,000 vehicles were sold between 1981 and 1982, and at its height the DeLorean Motor Company employed about 2,500 people in Northern Ireland.

The car is best known as the time machine in the film franchise Back to the Future.

But by the time the film came out in 1985 the company had already gone bankrupt and the factory closed.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The best know DeLorean model came with a 'flux capacitor' time travel device, fictional unfortunately

In 1984 DeLorean was found not guilty of drugs offences in the USA.

The case also involved a former neighbour of DeLorean's called Jim Hoffman, who was an FBI informant.

'Driven' stars Jason Sudeikis as Hoffman and Lee Pace as DeLorean.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption John DeLorean was found not guilt of drug trafficking in 1984

Sudeikis has appeared in a number of hit films, including Downsizing and Horrible Bosses, while Pace has starred in Guardians of the Galaxy and films in The Hobbit franchise as Thranduil.

Judy Greer and Corey Stoll co-star in the film.

Although it is given its premiere in Venice in early September, it may be some months before Northern Ireland audiences get to see 'Driven', as screenings at film festivals usually take place well before movies go on general release.