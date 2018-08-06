Northern Ireland

Police investigate sex assault on woman in Newcastle

  • 6 August 2018
Police are investigating reports that a woman was sexually assaulted in a County Down town in the early hours of Sunday.

Officers were told that she was attacked in Merrion Avenue in Newcastle at about 02:30 BST.

Detectives have appealed for anyone with information about the assault to contact them on non-emergency number 101.