Image caption Michelle O'Neill was parading with Sinn Féin colleagues at Belfast Pride on Saturday

Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill has had surgery after breaking one of her legs at the weekend.

The Mid Ulster MLA is said to be recovering well.

She took part in the annual Pride parade in Belfast on Saturday and spoke at a festival in the city later that day.

But she did not attend a republican hunger strike commemoration event in County Down on Sunday that was led by her party.

Sinn Féin said the former health minister sustained the injury in an "accident".

She replaced Martin McGuinness as the party's Stormont leader shortly before the former Northern Ireland deputy first minister died in March last year.

When Mary Lou McDonald took over as Sinn Féin president in February this year Ms O'Neill was the only candidate nominated for the position of vice-president.