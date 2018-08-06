Image caption Police cordoned off Waring Street where the man was attacked

A cyclist has suffered a head injury after he was kicked off his bicycle and beaten in a "vicious assault" in Belfast city centre.

Two men, aged 22 and 28, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

The attack happened at about 14:30 BST on Monday on Waring Street, near the junction with Victoria Street.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was reported to have been kicked and punched when he was on the ground.

The assault was "vicious", according to Insp David McBride of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around this time and saw what happened to contact us," he added.