Councillor Duffin jailed for sex assault
- 7 August 2018
A councillor has been sentenced to four months in jail for sexually assaulting a teenage girl.
Brian Duffin was released on bail pending an application to appeal his conviction.
The 73-year-old, from Cargin Road in Toomebridge, is a councillor on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.
He was convicted of kissing and sexually touching a 17-year-old girl at her home.
Duffin is currently an independent councillor having left the SDLP, of which he had been a member since its foundation.