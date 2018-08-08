Image caption The scheme is designed to ease congestion at the junctions of Belfast's M1, M2 and M3 with a new bridge and underpass

The High Court in Belfast has ruled that there were errors in the procurement process for the York Street Interchange project.

A hearing in September will consider what should happen next.

The scheme is designed to ease congestion at the junctions of Belfast's M1, M2 and M3 with a new bridge and underpass.

The challenge was taken by a BAM-FP McCann joint venture, which narrowly failed to win the contract.

It means the project faces another delay, until at least the September hearing.

It is not yet clear if the procurement will have to be re-run - that will be a matter for the remedy hearing.

The BAM-McCann joint venture had the best-priced submission, but lost out on the quality assessment.

The tender evaluation panel had concluded that BAM-McCann had not understood the unique nature of the project and had not provided enough detail about phasing of work.

However, Mr Justice Maguire ruled the panel was "manifestly in error" to say BAM-McCann had not understood the project.

Additionally he said the panel was not transparent enough about the amount of detail it was expecting on the phasing of the works.

The cost of the project is between £130m to £165m and will take around three years to complete.