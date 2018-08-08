Image copyright Lisa McMaster

One person has been injured in a suspected gas explosion in east Belfast.

It happened at a recently opened restaurant on the Upper Newtownards Road at about 16:00.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has sent three fire engines to the scene while the NI Ambulance Service said one person has been taken to hospital with an arm injury.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area.

The explosion took place inside a newly-opened Indian restaurant, with the force of the blast shattering windows and covering the street in broken glass.

It is understood there are concerns that the building is unstable.

Traffic diversions are in place on the Upper Newtownards Road from Sandown Road to Eastleigh Drive and police expect the road to be closed for some time.

A number of neighbouring commercial properties have also been been evacuated.