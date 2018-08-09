Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was abducted and assaulted as he walked home along the O'Neill Road in Newtownabbey

A 14-year-old boy has been abducted and assaulted by a gang of men in north Belfast.

The teenager was approached by three men and bundled into the back of a black car as he walked along the O'Neill Road in Newtownabbey shortly after 21:00 BST on Saturday.

He was assaulted inside the car and driven to Camross Park in the Rathcoole estate.

The boy was then let out of the car before being assaulted again.

Police said the teenager suffered extensive bruising to his face, head and body and has been left badly shaken by the attack.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: "This was a very disturbing incident for the child, his family and his friends, and our enquiries into the matter are ongoing.

"One of the men was described as being around 6'1" tall, of medium build with a deep, broad Belfast accent, who was wearing a light blue short sleeved top and dark jeans."