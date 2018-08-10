Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Attila Mányoki

A Hungarian long-distance swimmer has spoken to the BBC after his near-death experience in the North Channel.

Attila Mányoki, from Budapest, was trying to complete the Ocean's Seven challenge, swimming seven of the most dangerous waters on Earth.

He had to be rescued on Saturday as he neared the end of the seventh and final swim in the challenge.

Speaking in a ward of the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald, County Down, he said he felt lucky to be alive.

"They [the doctors] said I would not live until tomorrow when they brought me in," he told BBC News NI.

Image caption Attila Manyoki and his partner Monika Pais

Mr Mányoki was suffering from hypothermia, jellyfish stings and breathing difficulties after his rescue.

"I feel lucky we can talk now," he added.

Mr Mányoki's trouble began shortly after he left Donaghadee, County Down, and encountered multiple jellyfish in a short space of time.

The swimmer battled on, despite being stung numerous times, but eventually he realised his life was at risk.

"I felt my whole arm burning and the next moment I pulled at the water and also the jellyfish and then my neck, my stomach and my legs, I felt the strong pain," he said.

His body slowed down as the venom took hold. When the swim was abandoned, he had to be resuscitated.

Image caption The swimmer encountered multiple jellyfish near Donaghadee

His consultant, Dr Bob Darling, said Mr Mányoki was close to death.

"Attila is a very fit and active man, who is very strong and able to sustain severe conditions in a resilient fashion and he was able to survive this life-threatening event," he said.

"However, he is not an average guy, he is very strong and fit and is making a remarkable recovery, although it may be some time before he is fit for further extreme sports."

Mr Mányoki's partner Monika Pais praised the staff in the Ulster Hospital's intensive care unit:

"I have watched the staff every day, and they are so professional and caring.

"The Ulster hospital should be very proud of them," she said.

Mr Mányoki spent a number of days in the intensive care unit before being moved to a normal ward where he is recovering well.

Image caption Attila Mányoki is determined to complete the Ocean's Seven challenge

The Ocean's Seven involves swimming the following open waters:

The North Channel (between Ireland and Scotland)

The Cook Strait in New Zealand

The Molokai Channel in Hawaii

The English Channel

The Catalina Channel in California

The Tsugaru Strait in Japan

The Strait of Gibraltar

If Mr Mányoki had completed the North Channel swim, he would have become only the 12th person ever to complete the challenge.

One of those is Mexican Antonio Argüelles who completed the challenge in August 2017 when in swam from Donaghadee in County Down to Portpatrick on the Mull of Galloway in Scotland.

The Hungarian is well known in his home country and throughout his sport and a Hungarian news team flew to Northern Ireland to interview him about his experience.

But despite the pain, he insists he will return.

"I must come back. My target is to do the Oceans Seven and this is part of it so I have to do it," he said.