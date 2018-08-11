Three men have been stabbed during a fight outside a bar in Ballycarry, County Antrim.

The incident happened shortly after 01:00 BST on Saturday in Main Street.

Two of the victims were in their 30s and one was in his 60s. They have been treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

A 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempted murder.

The police are appealing for witnesses.