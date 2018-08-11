Image caption The anti-internment march began at 13:15 BST

A substantial policing operation is in place as an anti-internment protest parade takes place in central Belfast.

It is the first time in three years that supporters have been permitted to parade through the city centre for a short rally near Belfast City Hall.

Internment, or detention without trial, was introduced at the height of the Troubles in Northern Ireland in 1971.

Image caption The march made its way through the city centre

The organisers said the rally will be a peaceful demonstration, properly marshalled by their supporters.

The Anti Internment League notified the Parades Commission that it expected up to 1,000 participants, included four bands, to attend the demonstration.

The march from Writer's Square to the city hall began at 13:15 BST.