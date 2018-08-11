Republicans hold anti-internment march in Belfast
A substantial policing operation is in place as an anti-internment protest parade takes place in central Belfast.
It is the first time in three years that supporters have been permitted to parade through the city centre for a short rally near Belfast City Hall.
Internment, or detention without trial, was introduced at the height of the Troubles in Northern Ireland in 1971.
The organisers said the rally will be a peaceful demonstration, properly marshalled by their supporters.
The Anti Internment League notified the Parades Commission that it expected up to 1,000 participants, included four bands, to attend the demonstration.
The march from Writer's Square to the city hall began at 13:15 BST.