Image copyright Ardoyne/Marrowbone Festival Image caption A flyer advertising the run, which was due to take place on Wednesday 22 August

Belfast City Council (BCC) have said that a cross-community 5km run cannot proceed because not enough notice was given.

Organisers of the 'Run the Walls' event in north Belfast said they were "angry" over a decision not to let it take place.

The run, part of the Ardoyne/Marrowbone Community Festival, had been due to take place on Wednesday 22 August.

BCC said it had only been made aware of the event late on Thursday.

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker, one of the organisers of the run, said that because the new legislation was only introduced last September the young people leading the event were unaware of the notice period.

The council said it could not make an exception for "this or any other event" but it was working with the organisers to see if alternative arrangements could be made.

The police said organisers of any events that require road closures or disruption must apply to their local council.

The council said it understood the event would involve the closure of a number of roads.

Image caption Paul McCusker has called on Belfast City Council and police to reconsider their decision

The law requires a 21-day notice in papers as well as consultation with various agencies.

"The closing of roads is a serious matter and the safety of runners is paramount and requires proper traffic management plans," BCC added.

The 5km run and fun run was set to start at Twaddell roundabout and feature young people from the Woodvale, Oldpark and Ardoyne areas of north Belfast, accompanied by runners from the North Belfast Harriers club.

The group would then run along the Crumlin Road, Shankill Road, Oldpark Road before finishing up in Ardoyne.

'Very angry'

Flyers promoting the race state that all proceeds were to go to a soup kitchen operated by St Patrick's Church in Donegall Street.

Belfast City Council generally advises those planning such events to give at least 12-weeks notice.

Mr McCusker, who is on the Ardoyne/Marrowbone Festival Committee, said that organisers and the community "are very angry and upset that this is being stopped given all the recent events in north Belfast with homes being attacked and targeted, including arranged fights".

Mr McCusker urged police and council to accommodate the run.

"The starting point was once one of Northern Ireland's most notorious flash points... this event was aimed at continuing to improve relations between both communities," he said.

Belfast City Council said it had supported and worked with organisers of cross-community events and festivals across the city as well as Athletics NI to ensure that races were organised and managed safely.

Chief Inspector Kelly Moore from the PSNI said police had spoken to organisers to explain that under legislation introduced in September, organisers of events which restrict road movement must apply to their local council to ensure safety.