Front page of the News Letter on Monday

A special remembrance service ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Omagh bombing makes the front page of many of the daily newspapers on Monday morning.

Twenty-nine people - including a woman pregnant with twins - died in the 1998 attack in the County Tyrone town, which was carried out by dissident republican group the Real IRA.

The News Letter, on its front page, reports a plea from Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden was among those killed in the blast.

At the remembrance event on Sunday, Mr Gallagher urged the political parties in Northern Ireland "to seek agreement so that we can move forward".

The commemoration also features extensively in the Irish News, Belfast Telegraph and Daily Mirror.

The Belfast Telegraph reports comments from PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton, who said he "deeply regrets" that no-one has been convicted for the Omagh bombing, "but that it hasn't been for a lack of trying".

Image caption Michael Gallagher urged political parties in Northern Ireland to seek agreement

On its front page, the Irish News reports that a gaelic footballer from County Down died suddenly in Florida at the weekend.

Conal McKee, 26, from Dundrum had lived in the US for the past three years.

Before emigrating, Mr McKee had played full-back for Dundrum GAC, helping the club win the Down Junior Championship in 2012.

The club's chairman, Mark Fitzsimons, said he was a "very talented" player and that they were devastated.

Elsewhere, the newspaper reports that Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has said her party is open to discussions about Ireland rejoining the Commonwealth.

She said an open debate was needed on the issue in order to encourage unionist participation in a discussion about Irish unity.

Ms McDonald said it was not a proposal she would back, but conceded "this is much bigger than us".

Image caption Mary Lou McDonald has said Sinn Féin is open to discussions about Ireland rejoining the Commonwealth

The Belfast Telegraph and the News Letter both report on a survey by the Docklands' Victims Association (DVA), which claims that 32% of 2,000 "Troubles survivors" it questioned had attempted to take their own life.

The DVA, which was established after the 1996 Docklands bombing, has called for better support, funding and care. It says in some cases people have taken their own lives.

Their report is due to be presented to Northern Ireland Office (NIO) officials in London on Tuesday. The NIO has confirmed it will be meeting DVA representatives this week and is "grateful to receive their views which will be considered carefully".

'Dangerously sick'

The Daily Mirror reports on a seven-year action plan by the health and justice departments to tackle domestic abuse and sexual violence in Northern Ireland.

Proposals by the departments include consideration of a domestic abuse criminal charge, a new domestic violence disclosure scheme, reduction in waiting lists for help and a 24-hour helpline.

However, SDLP assembly member Dolores Kelly has warned that a lack of funding could thwart the plan and that without "functioning" political institutions "victims of domestic abuse are being let down".

The newspaper also hears an appeal from a young mother, who was "dangerously sick" from meningitis, for students to get vaccinated before the new college term.

Naomi Bailie, who is a Sinn Féin councillor, said meningitis is a "brutal" illness and "because of it I have a brain tumour, blood clots and I am classed as epileptic".

Despite her ordeal, Ms Bailie is now focused on getting back to work, and urges anyone diagnosed with a spinal fluid leak to get it repaired.

Elsewhere, the News Letter reports on County Down gymnast Rhys McClenaghan striking gold on the pommel horse at the European Championships in Glasgow.

A wedding ring and engagement ring were found on Culdaff beach earlier this month

The Newtownards competitor, who also claimed gold at the Commonwealth Games, has said his dream is now to win a world title.

Finally, if you have any missing jewellery, it appears the beaches of Donegal should be among your first ports of call.

Earlier this month, BBC News NI reported that eight-year-old Oliver O'Neill had found a wedding ring and an engagement ring on Culdaff beach, belonging to Aileen Fitzgerald from Dundalk.

Now SDLP deputy leader Nichola Mallon has been reunited with the engagement ring she lost at Ballyliffin beach in Donegal 18 months ago.

Ms Mallon said she and her husband Brendan had spent hours searching for the ring, but despite the aid of a metal detector it eluded them.

Recent scorching weather has burned away reeds on the beach, leaving the ring exposed, and Ms Mallon was delighted to be reunited with it thanks to social media.

"I'm over the moon, these things never happen to me," she said.