Image caption Millions of air travellers depend on the unseen work of the controllers

By 2030 there could be an extra 1.5m flights a year in the UK.

The National Air Traffic Service (Nats) controls more than 2.5m flights already and it is making plans to cope with the expansion

The service is looking for the new controllers who will keep our skies safe in the years to come.

At Belfast International Airport all flights take off under the eyes of the control tower, the start of a chain of control stretching around the world.

Image caption Cleared for take-off - another plane lifts off from Belfast International

Anyone with five or more GCSEs can apply for the paid training scheme.

It is run by Nats and it is looking for applicants with the right stuff.

Its website has a number of games that allow potential recruits to try out their basic skills.

'You can't take the job home'

The control tower has a calm and efficient atmosphere that Nats hopes new recruits will join as the numbers of flights increase in years to come.

But who is up to the job?

Those already doing it say you might be surprised.

Image caption Colin Shields says there is no stress for air traffic controllers

Colin Shields is a deputy watch manager.

"The selection process will find out whether you're capable" he explained.

Image caption Much of Northern Ireland's airspace is controlled from the radar room

"There is no stress in this job, in my opinion. I found going to university and having coursework stressful.

"You can't take this job home with you.

"You're under pressure at the time, once you sort it, you can't take it home."

For flights across Northern Ireland, much of our airspace is controlled from the radar room.

Image caption For Jake Longstaff becoming a controller was a childhood dream fulfilled

Jake Longstaff became fully qualified as an air traffic controller earlier this year, having begun his training with the service in 2015.

I found him musing on the job he had wanted to do since he was a child.

Image caption Controllers use electronic tools like this map of Belfast International

"I would say it's the best job in the world," he said. "I get paid to look out the window and talk to planes, and the work/life balance is fantastic."

NATS has said school careers officer often forget to recommend training as an Air Traffic Controller, and are hoping to recruit 200 new trainees across the UK.