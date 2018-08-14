Police are investigating a suspected double arson attack at two flats in north Belfast.

The Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the scene on the New Lodge Road shortly after 06:00 BST on Tuesday.

They received a second call, to a fire in a different flat in the same building, around an hour later.

A woman was assessed for the effects of smoke inhalation, but she did not require hospital treatment.

A NIFRS spokesperson said both fires were deliberate.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses.

Det Insp Denis McGaffin said: "We are lucky not to be dealing with serious injuries or death as a result of this reckless action.

"A robust investigation has now commenced."

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said: "Thankfully due to working smoke alarms in the homes, no-one has been seriously hurt.

"Whilst it is unclear how this has happened, it is clear is that someone could have died as a result."