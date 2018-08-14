Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Ambulance crews were called to the scene on Tuesday morning

Three people have been taken to hospital following a suspected gas leak in Cookstown, County Tyrone.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance was called to a property in a residential area on Drum Road at about 06:46 BST on Tuesday.

Four ambulance crews and one hazardous area response paramedic went to the scene.

Following assessment and treatment, three people were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital.