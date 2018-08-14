Three in hospital after suspected Cookstown gas leak
- 14 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three people have been taken to hospital following a suspected gas leak in Cookstown, County Tyrone.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance was called to a property in a residential area on Drum Road at about 06:46 BST on Tuesday.
Four ambulance crews and one hazardous area response paramedic went to the scene.
Following assessment and treatment, three people were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital.