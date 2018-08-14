Image caption It is estimated the trade could be worth around £5m to the Northern Ireland industry over the next five years

The first shipment of Northern Ireland beef in 22 years has arrived in the Philippines.

Twenty four tonnes were sent by ship to the capital Manila. It is understood it will be used in the catering sector.

The Philippines stopped taking UK beef after an outbreak of BSE in 1996. Further shipments will follow.

It is estimated the trade could be worth about £5m to the Northern Ireland industry over the next five years.

The Philippine government announced in 2017 that it would begin taking UK beef again.

It followed visits to the Philippines in 2015 by officials from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and colleagues from their sister department in Britain, the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

'Fine quality beef'

They highlighted the high standards of animal welfare, traceability and controls.

Inspectors from the Philippines inspected farms and processing plants in the UK the following year.

DAERA's deputy chief veterinary officer Dr Perpetua McNamee said: "We have been working in partnership with Defra and industry to identify new markets and opportunities for our local meat sector.

"This process began in 2015 and it is welcoming to note that the Filipino people will now have the opportunity to sample the fine quality beef produced by our farmers."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pigs trotters, which are not often eaten in NI, will also be exported to the Taiwanese market

Meanwhile Northern Ireland's pork industry will have access to the Taiwanese market for the first time.

It follows an announcement that the country will begin accepting UK pork.

It will provide a further outlet for so called "fifth quarter" cuts, like trotters which are not traditionally consumed in Northern Ireland.

DEFRA estimates the beef trade could be worth £34m to the UK industry over the next five years, with the Taiwanese pork market worth around £50m over the same timeframe.