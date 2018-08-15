Northern Ireland

Pedestrian in her 80s dies after County Armagh crash

  • 15 August 2018
PSNI crest

A woman in her 80s has died after a car crash in Keady in County Armagh.

The pedestrian was killed in the single vehicle collision in Victoria Street at about 18:30 on Tuesday.

It happened close to the junction of Clay Road.

The road was closed for a number of hours on Tuesday evening but has since reopened.