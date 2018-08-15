Ballycarry stabbing: Man charged over fight at pub
- 15 August 2018
A 31-year-old man has been charged after three men were stabbed during a fight outside a bar in Ballycarry, County Antrim.
The incident happened shortly after 01:00 on Saturday in Main Street.
The man has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place.
He will appear before Limavady Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.