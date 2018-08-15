Image copyright Getty/coldsnowstorm

Property prices in Northern Ireland have fallen by 1% since the start of the year, according to figures released through the Department of Finance.

One percent is the equivalent of about £1,300.

The typical residential property now costs £132,795.

The figures have been revealed in the NI Residential Property Price Index, which analyses almost all sales, including cash deals.

Well below bubble years

Despite the drop, average prices are 4.4% higher than this time last year.

But prices are still well below what they were in the bubble years of 2007 and 2008.

The latest data, for the second quarter of 2018, shows the prices of detached properties dipped by 3.7% to a typical £197,481, when compared to figures for quarter one.

Semi-detached homes and apartments are more or less unchanged, while prices for terrace houses have risen by 1.6%.

Price increases occurred in only three of Northern Ireland's 11 council areas - Causeway Coast and Glens, Derry City and Strabane and Fermanagh and Omagh.

In terms of sales volumes, 5,308 sales were transacted which is about 800 below the figure for this time last year.