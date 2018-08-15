Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Organisers are expecting 500,000 people to see the Pope in Dublin's Phoenix Park next week

God works in mysterious ways, but when it comes to a Papal visit, it's a miracle of engineering.

Pope Francis needs an army of the faithful backing him up for his Ireland visit next week for the culmination of the World Meeting of Families.

The country is bracing itself for a holy show in the best possible sense.

And the advice to those travelling is: Get your jabs. Ireland's health authority has warned that large gatherings pose their own risks.

So it's highly advisable to be up-to-date with vaccinations.

Image caption Setting the stage: the scene at Phoenix Park

More than 1,000 nurses, doctors and paramedics will be stationed in Dublin's Phoenix Park during the Papal Mass on Sunday 26 August.

Being prepared means that there will even be a mortuary, so that if anyone dies their body can be held until undertakers get to the scene.

Babies might be born too: At the last World Meeting of Families in Philadelphia 2015, six women were whisked to hospital to give birth.

Huge crowds

The organisers are expecting a total of 500,000 people to come to Phoenix Park to see the Pope.

By comparison, the 1916 Centenary Easter Sunday Parade in Dublin in 2016 was attended by 350,000 people.

But it's not quite the estimated 1.25m who were in Phoenix Park to see Pope John Paul II in 1979, the last Papal visit to Ireland.

MCD productions, the team behind Pope Francis' Phoenix Park Mass, has staged concerts for Beyonce, Westlife, Coldplay and U2.

Image copyright WMOF Image caption Wearing the green: Fr Damian McNeice shows off the vestments that the Pope will be wearing in Phoenix Park

Designers Arcana have been engaged to create the perfect stage. On hand will be Arcana's Johnny Donnelly, formerly of the Saw Doctors.

In operational terms, the Phoenix Park faithful will be more than relieved to know that there will be 2,500 toilets available and 20,000 directional signs - as well as 5,000 traffic cones marking neighbouring streets.

Time for tea

As the Irish can go nowhere without a cup of tea, there will be 150 food and drink outlets in Phoenix Park.

In the spirit of Mrs Doyle of Father Ted fame: "You will, you will, you will." And they will.

Organisers have worked out that if just half of the people at the event have a cuppa, 31,250 litres of milk will be used.

They also estimate that about 25,000 sliced pan loaves will be used for sandwiches.

Think green

This is a green visit - Pope Francis will be wearing green and those who attend are being asked to think green.

A strict "leave no trace" policy will be in place - and green bags will be given out so visitors can collect all their rubbish to take home.

The tills are ringing across Ireland as Pope memorabilia hits the shop shelves.

You can buy Pope T-shirts, mugs, fridge magnets, bunting, flags and umbrellas.

There is even a lollipop - or lollipope - and a collapsible cardboard chair featuring the pontiff, which is, its makers reassure, fully biodegradable.

Image caption 500,000 people have tickets for the papal Mass - six times the capacity of Dublin's Croke Park stadium

You can also buy an Irish-dancing Pope Francis waving a Guinness, as well as a solar powered one who can swivel his hips.

Meanwhile behind the scenes, there is the pressing matter of priests' vestments.

Volunteers have been working to iron the robes to be worn by priests taking part in the Mass.

A call went out for people happy to do a day's ironing for free - they just need to bring their own iron and board.

No reward is offered for the work... that, presumably, will be in Heaven.

Papal visit to Ireland: Itinerary highlights

Saturday 25 August

08:15 - Departure by plane from Rome for Dublin

10:30 - Arrival at Dublin Airport for official welcome

10:45 - Transfer to Áras an Uachtaráin (Irish president's residence)

11:15 - Welcome ceremony with President Michael D. Higgins

12:10 - Arrival at Dublin Castle for meeting with authorities, civil society and diplomatic corps

15:30 - Visit to St Mary's Pro-Cathedral

16:30 - Private visit to the Capuchin Day Centre, a centre for homeless people

19:45 - Preside at the Festival of Families at Croke Park stadium

Sunday, 26 August