In pictures: 20th anniversary of the Omagh bomb

  • 15 August 2018

A memorial bell tolled on Market Street before falling silent at 15:10, the time the bomb exploded.

  • People gathered to pay their respects in Omagh BBC

    People gathered to pay their respects in Omagh

  • Hundreds of people gathered on Market Street BBC

    Hundreds of people gathered on Market Street

  • A bell was rung at the site of the Omagh bomb BBC

    A bell was rung at the site of the Omagh bomb to remember victims

  • White flower petals were handed out to those in attendance BBC

    White flower petals were handed out to those in attendance

  • Omagh memorial at Belfast Cathedral Pacemaker

    The 29 victims of the Omagh bomb were remembered at Belfast Cathedral

  • Omagh memorial at Belfast Cathedral Pacemaker

    Candles were lit for each of the victims at Belfast Cathedral