In pictures: 20th anniversary of the Omagh bomb
A memorial bell tolled on Market Street before falling silent at 15:10, the time the bomb exploded.
People gathered to pay their respects in Omagh
Hundreds of people gathered on Market Street
A bell was rung at the site of the Omagh bomb to remember victims
White flower petals were handed out to those in attendance
The 29 victims of the Omagh bomb were remembered at Belfast Cathedral
Candles were lit for each of the victims at Belfast Cathedral