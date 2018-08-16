Image copyright PA Image caption Maths is expected to remain the most popular A-Level subject

About 30,000 pupils in Northern Ireland will receive their A-level and AS results on Thursday morning.

Some will get A-level results online from 07:00 BST, but many are still expected to go to their schools to pick them up.

Pupils in Northern Ireland have outperformed their counterparts in England and Wales in recent years.

In 2017, for instance, A* or A grades were achieved in over three in 10 (30.4%) Northern Ireland entries.

However, there are expected to be slightly fewer A-Level entries this year due to a drop in the year 14 demographic.

The overall results for Northern Ireland will be available at 09:30.

Performance gap

Maths is expected to remain the most popular A-level subject.

There will be interest in whether boys close the performance gap on girls and if there has been a rise in entries in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects.

That has been the trend in recent years.

By contrast, subjects like history, psychology and sociology are expected to see a fall in entries.

There have been big changes to A-levels in England with reduced or no coursework in many subjects and exams alone determining results.

AS-levels also no longer count towards the final A-level mark in England.

That is not the case in Northern Ireland, where AS-level results still count towards the final A-level grade.

The most recent figures from the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) show there has been a 5% fall in Northern Irish students applying to go to university this year.

Many pupils getting their grades will pursue other options, including apprenticeships, entry into further education, employment or a gap year.

Over three-quarters of Northern Ireland A-levels are taken through the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA).

The rest of the entries are through a variety of England and Welsh exam boards.

CCEA will operate an exams helpline on 028 9026 1260 from 07:00 on Thursday.

Universities, further education colleges and the careers service run by the Department for the Economy will also operate additional advice and help services.