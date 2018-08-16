Image copyright News Letter Image caption Front page of the News Letter on Thursday

The Irish News front page features claims that the DUP offered support to "a woman who wanted a specific house in north Belfast a week before the original resident was forced out by a criminal gang".

Police are investigating a number of attacks on homes in Ballysillan Avenue where six families have been forced from their homes.

The Irish News says an email was sent by the office of DUP MLA William Humphrey on behalf of a female member of a prominent loyalist family and made reference to a specific home on Ballysillan Avenue.

It adds that the email said the woman was interested in the house and believed "it was soon to become vacant".

The newspaper says the constituency worker who sent the email "is believed to have done so in good faith, believing it to be a genuine housing matter".

A spokesperson for Mr Humphrey said that as constituency offices are regulated by data protection legislation they could not "respond to information requests relating to specific constituents".

They said Mr Humphrey's office had reported a suspected data breach to the police and other agencies and added that with regard to the recent trouble in Ballysillan Avenue "we are totally opposed to any acts of intimidation which should be reported to the PSNI".

The fall-out from comments made around the 20th anniversary of the Omagh bomb, and soaring electricity prices, spark plenty of debate in the newspapers.

'Omagh anniversary scarred by ugly rows' is the front page headline in the News Letter, as it reports that a former police ombudsman and nationalist commentator have been "widely criticised" for choosing the anniversary of the atrocity to make "controversial claims about the Real IRA attack".

It says Baroness Nuala O'Loan's comments that police could have prevented the 1998 bombing prompted a "public spat", with PSNI chief constable George Hamilton saying Wednesday should have been about the bereaved families and describing her statement as "inaccurate, unfair and unreasonable".

It adds that separately, nationalist commentator Jude Collins "angered many" by asserting that the Omagh bombers were not guilty of murder.

The Belfast Telegraph reports on its front page that Ms O'Loan was standing by her claim that the carnage could have been stopped and that she felt she had "a duty" to do more than just sympathise with victims.

Elsewhere, many of the newspapers reflect on the ceremony held in Omagh on Wednesday to remember the bomb victims, where a bell tolled to mark the 20th anniversary, before two minutes of silence.

A surge in electricity prices features on the front page of the Daily Mirror which reports that homeowners have got "a volt from the blue" after electricity firm Power NI announced a rise of nearly 14%.

The firm is blaming "increases in wholesale costs" for the rise that is expected to add about £1.33 a week to the average bill from October.

In an analysis piece in the Belfast Telegraph, reporter Clare McNeilly says the announcement brings "hardship to ever-diminishing budgets".

"It is easy to get the impression that we're teetering on the brink of another economic meltdown as the price of everything - petrol, groceries, rent, childcare - continues to edge relentlessly upwards with no relief in sight," she observes.

The Irish News also reports that the names of murdered police officers have been placed on a bonfire in Londonderry's Bogside area.

Bonfires are lit in some nationalist areas on 15 August to mark the Catholic Feast of the Assumption.

Poppy wreaths have also been put on the bonfire, and DUP councillor Graham Warke said he was "disgusted" by the display, which also saw the name of murdered prison officer David Black placed near the top of the bonfire,

'Pampered pooches'

The Daily Mirror reports that an American electrical engineer on honeymoon has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder three men in County Antrim.

Nicholas Warner, 31, from Summerville in South Carolina, was charged after three men were stabbed in a fight outside a bar in Ballycarry at the weekend.

Mr Warner accepts having a knife and causing the injuries, but will argue he acted in self-defence, his solicitor told Limavady Magistrates' Court.

Finally, pampered pooches make page three of the Belfast Telegraph following the opening of a new dog hotel in Coleraine.

Alpha 1 Dog Hotel owner Ian Eccles was able to create five luxury kennels and two state-of-the-art rooms after receiving £30,000 in funding from the NI Rural Development Fund.

Corgis and cocker spaniels can watch a 55-inch plasma television while snuggling up on underfloor heating at the kennels which also have glass patio doors.