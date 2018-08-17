The loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson has claimed he was the man arrested and later released by the PSNI on Thursday.

The PSNI said the arrest was connected to an investigation into criminality linked to the UVF in east Belfast.

Police had said a 28-year-old man, arrested in north Down, was being questioned on suspicion of unlawfully supplying door staff following searches in Bangor, Donaghadee and Newtownards.

Mr Bryson has denied involvement in any criminal activity.

Police said the man was released on bail pending further enquiries.