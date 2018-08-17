Image copyright News Letter Image caption Front page of the News Letter on Friday

A number of the front pages on Friday feature the families of police officers and prison officers expressing their outrage at the burning of their loved ones' names on a bonfire in Londonderry.

Boards bearing the names of four men were placed on the bonfire in the city's Bogside, which was lit on Wednesday night.

Kate Carroll, whose husband Constable Stephen Carroll was the first PSNI officer to be murdered when he was shot dead in Craigavon in March 2009, is quoted in the Belfast Telegraph saying the incidents spoke volumes about "the bigotry and hatred" still in Northern Ireland.

She tells the Irish News she is "shocked and disappointed" that a city "which hosted the City of Culture so eloquently could allow the people to take such a backward step into the past".

Kyle Black, whose prison officer father David was murdered in 2012, said his family were "sickened by the fact that there is a small minority who see these actions as being justified".

Image caption A bonfire in Derry's Bogside area has sparked outrage

The Daily Mirror leads with the story that loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson was arrested and later released by the PSNI on Thursday.

Police said they arrested a man as part of an investigation into criminality linked to the UVF in east Belfast.

Mr Bryson has denied involvement in any criminal activity. Police said the man was released on bail pending further inquiries.

The revelation that Belfast City Council gave more than £350,000 to Féile an Phobail in west Belfast this year makes the front page of the News Letter.

Questions had been raised by some politicians about the level of funding being given to the festival after footage was shared on social media of IRA flags and pro-IRA chanting at a Wolfe Tones gig in Falls Park.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Dr Charles McMullen has accepted an invitation to two events that will be attended by Pope Francis in Dublin next week

Ulster Unionist councillor Chris McGimpsey has said funding for the festival should be dealt with in the same way as money being allocated for loyalist bonfires.

Belfast City Council has said that "as with any festival programme we will be reviewing compliance with the funding arrangements and will be engaging directly with the organisers on this matter".

The news that the moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland has accepted an invitation to two events that will be attended by Pope Francis in Dublin next week, is covered by various papers.

The Irish News reports that Dr Charles McMullen has said if there is an opportunity to meet Pope Francis in Dublin Castle he would "very much welcome that in the context of building good relations".

Builders have "threatened to walk away" from a site in north Belfast due to persistent vandalism by youths, the Daily Mirror reports.

It says gangs of young people have knocked down walls and stolen equipment in recent weeks from land at Hogarth Street.

A Tigers Bay Community Group spokesman described it as "mindless and senseless vandalism" and called on parents to take responsibility.

'Triple success'

A famous son of Tigers Bay, Carl Frampton, is of course preparing to do battle at Windsor Park this weekend in a boxing spectacular.

His opponent, Australian outsider Luke Jackson, believes Frampton's career will be "pretty much over" if he defeats 'the Jackal'.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Carl Frampton is confident of victory in his fight against Luke Jackson

But the two-weight world champion from Belfast tells the News Letter he is not fazed.

"I know a fair bit about Luke," he said. "He is a good fighter, but I am at another level."

The boys may have beaten the girls to the top A-level grade in Northern Ireland for the first time, but one of the quirkier stories of the day emerged at Lagan College where a set of triplets achieved identical grades.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that Nancy, Hannah and Jack Eaton studied different subjects, but were delighted to achieve matching results of BBC.

The siblings said they had been helped by a ready-made study group at home, but that going in different directions for university would be a wrench.