Teenager charged after 'attempted robbery' in Craigavon
- 18 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager has been charged with attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and assault on police.
The 14-year-old boy is due to appear in court in Lisburn on 20 August.
The charges follow an attempted robbery at a takeaway in Legahory, Craigavon, shortly before 23:00 BST on Friday. The Public Prosecution Service will review the charges, as is standard procedure.
A 12-year-old was also arrested in connection with the same incident.