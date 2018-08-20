Image copyright Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin's offices in west Belfast have been targeted in an arson attack.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fire at Connolly House, on the Andersonstown Road, was reported to emergency services at about 04:50 BST on Monday morning.

Damage was caused to a door at the rear of the building and to boarding but there was no damage reported inside the building, the PSNI said.

Paint was also thrown at the front building.

Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey said the incident was "disgraceful".

"This was an attack on the democratic process," he said.

"This was an attack on the democratic process," he said.

"Clearly the people behind this are intent on trying to disrupt the services we provide to all the public."