Image copyright North Down Red Squirrel and Pine Marten Group Image caption Spot was released back into his habitat on Sunday

Pine martens are one of Northern Ireland's rarest native mammals.

But conservationists have urged people to take better care of local woodland after an entire family of the tiny creatures was almost wiped out following a forest fire in north Down.

The blaze drove them from their den near Helen's Bay to an area near a busy road earlier this summer.

Vets scrambled to save Spot, the family's father, after he was found seriously injured last week.

Two young pine martens - or kits - had already been killed on the road near Ballyrobert.

Fortunately, Spot made a full recovery after being given only a 50% chance of survival and was released back into the wild on Sunday.

Image copyright North Down Red Squirrel and Pine Marten Group Image caption Spot was given a 50% chance of surviving after being found on the road

His treatment and release was chronicled by the North Down Red Squirrel and Pine Marten Group, who monitor their activity in a bid to protect numbers.

Its chair Conor McKinney said the fire had been deliberate and was "very, very frustrating" for conservationists who work to ensure the rare mammals survive and thrive.

He said Spot, who has fathered a number of kits, was found by builders after he "crawled towards a skip" having been hit by a car.

The conservationist also praised local veterinary practice Cedarmount Vets for its care.

As he recovered, the group decided to take Spot back to the woods and keep an aye on him while he was stayed in a cage.

Mr McKinney said: "We saw great improvement in his condition, he was eating blackberries, honey and egg and then was trying to get out so we decided to release him and will continue to monitor him.

Image copyright North Down Red Squirrel and Pine Marten Group Image caption Conservationists said there was a marked improvement in Spot after he was brought back to his woodland home

"They abandoned their den once the fire got within 50 metres of their habitat. They then moved to a corridor of woodland close to Ballyrobert that put them more at risk from cars.

"Because of this one entire pine marten family has almost been wiped out. We've got these mammals just about hanging on in these areas.

"People need to be aware of their surroundings. We've very lucky in north Down in that we have lots of good habitat. We need to treat it with a lot of care."

Mr McKinney added the group's pine marten activities, led by Ronald Surgenor and featuring a team of volunteers, included watching families over a number of years.

He said: "We've seen adults come and go, kits growing up and dispersing.

"They're quire safe in the woodland, this fire just shocked them, changed their behaviour and almost led to the annihilation of the entire family."

In 2015, research discovered that pine martens are present in every county in Northern Ireland and more widespread than previously thought.

It is believed a high density of them can also help with the conservation of red squirrels - one of the island's most endangered mammals.