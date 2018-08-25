Image copyright Strabane Chronicle

Image copyright Alpha

Image copyright Fermanagh Herald

Image copyright Mourne Observer

Image copyright Alpha

Image copyright Portadown Times

Lost exam papers, dog poisoning, a pool rescue and a mankini all feature in Northern Ireland's regional papers this week.

The Mourne Observer's front page deals with the suspected poisoning of two dogs in Newcastle's Ballaghbeg Park.

The heartbroken owner of one of the dogs said it was "horrific to watch" her beloved pet deteriorate until it had to be put down.

She has appealed to whoever is lacing vegetables with poison - believed to be anti-freeze - and leaving them around the estate's green to stop it before more pets, or even a child, is poisoned.

Meanwhile, a Newcastle woman tells the paper about the terrifying moment she realised her skin had been pierced by a needle discarded in a flower planter in the town centre.

Image caption A woman has had blood tests after piercing her skin with a discarded needle in Newcastle

She was given a tetanus jab and shots for hepatitis B, C and HIV, but is still awaiting the results of blood tests.

The paper also features a court case of a man convicted for being over the drink-drive limit while driving a ride-on lawnmower.

The horrific County Donegal crash that claimed the lives of two young people understandably receives considerable coverage in the Fermanagh Herald.

Conall McAleer and Shiva Devine, who were both in their 20s, were killed when the car they were in struck a wall in Bundoran in the early hours of last Sunday.

The paper says the Fermanagh communities of Boa Island and Belleek have been left shocked and numbed, while a "dark cloud" is hanging over Bundoran.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Shiva Devine and Conall McAleer died when the car they were passengers in hit a wall

The family of another young woman critically injured in the crash has appealed for people to keep her in their prayers.

Another story in the paper reveals that 90,000 people have viewed the wedding video of Roslea woman Kerrie McAloon online.

It says the blushing bride "got the shock of her life" as she walked down the aisle when her husband-to-be surprised her by playing a hymn on an accordion.

Lost papers

As if A-levels were not stressful enough, the Coleraine Chronicle reports on the loss of an entire class' exam papers.

Coleraine Grammar has acknowledged that the media studies exam scripts of 22 pupils, who sat a Welsh Examination Board paper, have gone missing.

The parent of one pupil said her daughter had been given a B grade based on coursework, but had been predicted an A grade for the exam.

Image copyright Coleraine 1

The school's headmaster said they had followed "postage protocols" when sending the exams and added that they would be appealing the results.

The paper also reports on a sticky problem affecting residents in one of the town's estates.

People living in the Millburn estate have told the paper they are having to keep their children indoors due to the amount of dog poo in the streets.

One mother of three says: "The kids want to play, but there is so much poo on the estate we can't let them out. It's got so bad that we have to go out and carry out a poo patrol."

The residents are calling on the council to take action on the issue.

Spinal surgery plea

An emergency fundraising campaign has begun for a promising young dancer from County Tyrone who needs spinal surgery, the Strabane Chronicle reports.

Natasha O'Connor, 13, was diagnosed with thoracic scoliosis just three weeks ago, but her family say the sooner she gets a vital operation, the better.

The surgery is not available on the NHS, leaving the family with no option but to travel to Turkey. The total cost of the operation and recuperation is £35,000.

Image copyright Strabane Chronicle Image caption Tyrone goes All-Ireland final crazy

With Sunday's All Ireland final looming, the paper has several pictures of Tyrone fans painting the county red and white.

As well as giant shirts for Strabane's 'Tinnies' sculptures, even the county's sheep are turning red for the final.

'Like a scene from Baywatch'

Over in County Antrim, Ballymena man Brian Ward has been hailed a hero for rescuing a struggling child from a swimming pool.

Comparing the Lanzarote holiday rescue as "like a scene from Baywatch", Brian's wife Fiona told the Ballymena Guardian the seven-year-old boy and his sister were in the pool, when the boy became panicked and distressed.

His sister tried to help him, but he started to drag her down too.

"Brian's instincts kicked in and he whisked the boy to safety," she said.

An Ahoghil man's unusual plan to raise funds for an 18th birthday trip to Ibiza also features in the paper.

Timmy Millar donned a 'mankini' and posed in Belfast and London with a sign reading: "Saving for my 18th in Ibiza"

He managed to raise £700 in total.

The Portadown Times reports that the far-right group Britain First has held what is described as its first "day of action" in Northern Ireland in Portadown.

Image caption Paul Golding of Britain First held a "day if action" in Portadown

The paper says an online video shows Britain First leader Paul Golding leading about a dozen supporters through the town giving out leaflets and talking to members of the public.

A spokesman said the group would contest elections in Northern Ireland next year.

Among those criticising the event is Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie, who says that while he believes in free speech and assembly, he will resist Britain First's message which he finds "repulsive and damaging".

Perms and skintight jeans

And with a nod to 1980s nostalgia, there is news that the roller disco is returning to Craigavon, 30 years after it first became a hit with the area's teenagers.

The event is part of the week-long Brownlow Festival.

So squeeze into those skintight jeans, crack out the shoulder pads, get your hair permed and make your way down to the Orchard County next weekend.