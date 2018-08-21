Image caption A yellowhammer perched in a hedge on Jack Kelly's farm

Declines in iconic farmland birds like the yellowhammer can be reversed by sympathetic farming, a study by a leading conservation charity has said.

And farmers can get a payment for simple measures which will enhance their numbers.

The brightly-coloured bird has been in huge decline here due to the diminishing crop sector.

This means there's less suitable habitat and seed which they rely on for food.

Image caption Famer Jack Kelly and RSPB advisor Sean Woods along one of the high hedges which benefit birds on the farm

But the RSPB says a five-year study shows the collapse in numbers can be turned around.

It surveyed five priority species - including the yellowhammer - on 33 farms in County Down which signed up to agri-environment schemes.

They give farmers a payment for measures which enhance biodiversity.

The results were compared to 22 control farms which did not participate.

Image caption The number of yellowhammer on Jack Kelly's farm have gone up from four pairs to ten pairs in three years.

Participating farmers planted wild bird cover; grew taller hedges and allowed field margins of rough vegetation to provide cover and food.

The survey results showed yellowhammer numbers increased by 78%. Linnets and tree sparrows are also up.

Cereal farmer Jack Kelly is involved in the project.

On his farm near Downpatrick the number of yellowhammers has gone up from four pairs to 10 pairs in three years.

He now estimates a quarter of his farm income comes from payments through the Environmental Farming Scheme, which opened again this week.

It's available to all active farmers who have more than three hectares of land.

Image caption Beef and sheep farmers can also apply to and benefit from the scheme says the RSPB

Jack has always had an interest in farming in sympathy with nature, which he insists is straightforward and has a financial dividend.

"Given the way I think it's easy for me. Any rough area of your farm or unproductive corner of a field can be put into winter bird crop," he said.

And he takes great joy from walking his farm and listening to the distinctive call of the yellowhammer.

Image caption A pair of yellowhammer high in the hedge on the Kelly farm

"That's the fantastic part of it, for beating stress levels.

"Walk to the top of the farm and just stand there and listen, you can't beat it."

RSPB advisor Sean Woods said the organisation's survey shows falling numbers of farmland birds can be arrested.

He added: "The evidence is there that by applying these schemes we can reverse the significant decline that we've seen over the past 25 years."

Mr Woods said the scheme is not limited to cereal farms, a small part of the agriculture sector, and that beef and dairy farms could also get payments for hedge management which would also benefit their stock.

A draft agriculture policy for Northern Ireland suggests a bigger place for such environmental schemes linked to payments for farmers in future.