An Omagh victim's mother speaks out, death on the roads and an award from the prime minister to a Newry charity all feature in Wednesday's papers.

On its front page, the Irish News features a letter from Patsy Gallagher, whose son Aiden was one of 29 people murdered in the 1998 Omagh bomb.

She says she decided to break her silence over the atrocity in order to back Nuala O'Loan's recent comments.

The former police ombudsman said she believes it could have been prevented.

"We so desperately need a public inquiry and let the courts decide if the bomb could have been prevented," Mrs Gallagher says.

She said she went straight to Aiden's grave after Mrs O'Loan's comments - on the 20th anniversary of the bombing - to tell him the news.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with a coroner's "scathing criticism" of the initial police investigation into the deaths of teenagers Debbie Whyte and Nathan Gault.

Image caption Flowers and notes were left at the scene of the crash in 2008

Debbie and Nathan died after being struck by a car on a country road in Fermanagh in 2008.

Coroner Suzanne Anderson said "serious failings" by officers had potentially enabled someone to delete activity on the mobile phone of the driver of the car that struck the two schoolchildren.

The time of the crash was also recorded as being half an hour after the actual time.

The coroner's findings have now been given to prosecutors.

The News Letter also leads with death on our roads.

It says a judge at Londonderry Crown Court is preparing to sentence the lifelong friend of a man whose death he caused by careless driving.

Wilson Sherrard, 60, died in hospital following the crash just outside Claudy in August 2016.

Meanwhile, a Newry man who helps bereaved families bring home the remains of their loved ones from abroad has received an award from Prime Minister Theresa May.

Image caption Prime Minister Theresa May said Colin Bell had "turned a personal tragedy into a force for good"

Colin Bell established the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust in memory of his son, who was killed by a car in New York five years ago.

Mr Bell has received the Points of Light award for "turning a personal tragedy into a force for good, assisting hundreds of families".

A letter, personally written by Mrs May, reads: "You should feel incredibly proud of the work you are doing in Kevin's memory to support grieving families in Northern Ireland."

All the papers feature a court case involving a north Belfast man who has banned after twice being caught drink driving his mobility scooter - it's on the front page of the Daily Mirror.

Malcolm McCormick, 46, of Brucevale Park, has been banned driving for three years.

The News Letter has the story of two brothers and their wives who are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversaries.

Victor and Ina Graham and David Florence Graham were married in a joint service at Clare Presbyterian Church outside Portadown in August 1958.

The happy couples both received letters of congratulations from the Queen.

Finally the Irish News reports that a campaign group set up to get our arguing politicians to restore devolution has itself become engulfed in a bit of a row.

We Deserve Better was set up by a Fermanagh man Dylan Quinn.

Image caption Demonstrations are planned next Tuesday to mark 589 days without a government at Stormont

Demonstrations are planned next Tuesday to mark 589 days without a government at Stormont, however the paper says one planned for Belfast has become the source of disagreement.

It says the organisers of the rally, Progressive Politics NI had invited an Alliance for Choice activist as well as the director of an LGBT charity to speak at the event.

However, the paper has been told many people went online to suggest those speakers would be divisive.

As a result, Progressive Politics NI has said it has pulled out of the rally.

Mr Quinn said nobody "was told to drop anybody" but that some people felt that some of the issues the planned speakers would have addressed would have deflecting attention from the campaign's core aim.