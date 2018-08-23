30,000 NI students to get GSCE results

About 30,000 students in Northern Ireland will receive their GCSE exam results on Thursday.

A number of pupils in Northern Ireland will get some grades as numbers in nine to one form as well as A*-G grades.

That is due to significant changes to GCSEs being introduced by English exam boards until 2019.

Approximately one in 10 GCSE entries in Northern Ireland are made through English boards, where nine is the top mark and one the lowest.

The Northern Ireland exam board CCEA is maintaining the A* - G results system, although they will introduce a new C* grade in 2019.

Pupils will be able to pick up their GCSE marks from 09:00 BST and many will go to their schools to do so.

The overall GCSE results for Northern Ireland will be available from 09:30 BST on Thursday.

They are expected to show that - as at A-Level - local students continue to outperform their counterparts in England and Wales.

Image copyright Getty Images

In 2017, for instance, A* grades were achieved in 10% of GCSE entries here.

That compared to 7.1% across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as a whole.

Almost three in 10 entries in Northern Ireland were awarded A* and A grades in 2017.

Arts versus Science

There will also be interest in whether boys close the performance gap on girls, and which subjects are most popular.

Maths and English were the most popular GCSE subjects in 2017, followed by Religious Studies and English Literature.

There has also been a steady rise in the proportion of entries in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) related subjects in recent years.

However, that has been accompanied by a slight fall in entries in arts and humanities subjects.

BBC Northern Ireland will also be hosting a special Facebook Live for students and their parents on results day.

Hosted on BBC Northern Ireland's Facebook page, experts will be on hand to answer questions from 14:30 BST on 23 August.