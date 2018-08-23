A police investigation is under way after "a volley of shots" was fired at a house in Newry, County Down.

Shots were fired in quick succession at the ground floor window of the property at Barcroft Park at about 23:45 BST, the police said.

Four adults were inside the living room, and Insp Frances McCullough said: "All were left extremely shaken but otherwise uninjured."

"We are working to establish a motive for this appalling attack," he added.

Sinn Féin MP Mickey Brady said the incident "appears to be a reckless attack and must be condemned by all".