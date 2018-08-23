Image copyright Reuters Image caption Further papers are scheduled to be released in September

Northern Ireland businesses trading across the Irish border should contact the Irish government for advice in the event of a 'no-deal', said the Brexit secretary.

Dominic Raab made the comments on Thursday.

He was releasing the first of a draft of government papers, described as EU Exit Technical Notices.

The documents cover a variety of sectors including medicine, finance and farming.

Mr Raab reiterated that the government would not pull back from previous commitments on Northern Ireland.

'Practical information'

The minister said reaching a deal with the EU was the "overriding priority" and "by far the most likely outcome" but that "we must be ready to consider the alternative".

Mr Raab said the papers "set out the practical information that we think Northern Ireland businesses should look at," in the case of a 'no deal' situation.

'Not much new for farming'

by Conor MacAuley, BBC News NI Agriculture Correspondent

The Brexit no-deal scenario papers on farming tells us essentially what we already knew.

The government has previously committed to the same level of financial support for farmers until the end of this Parliament - expected to be 2022.

Under the Withdrawal Act, the UK legislation is being prepared to continue existing farm payments until new domestic agriculture policies are agreed for the devolved nations.

Farmers would have to comply with existing standards and inspection regimes to qualify.

The same commitment would apply to things like agri-environment schemes and rural support projects which are currently funded under the EU's Rural Development Programmes.

Organisations which secure funding through EU programmes between now and the end of 2020, will be guaranteed payments for the lifetime of the scheme.

Responding to a question about whether there was to be a special arrangement for Northern Ireland, Mr Rabb said: "I think we're saying very loud and clear that we will not allow anything to disrupt the terms of the Belfast agreement.

"We wouldn't want to return to any form of hard border at the border."

Mr Raab added: "That's a clear commitment and we have no intention of relenting from it."

The papers also warn that the cost of credit and debit card payments between the United Kingdom and the European Union would be likely to increase, and that the current ban on surcharges would not apply should no deal be reached.

It is also likely that processing times for euro transactions would also be much slower.