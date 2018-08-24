Image copyright News Letter

A competition to "win a baby", a demand that Nuala O'Loan apologise and a tourism accolade for Belfast are among the stories in Friday's papers.

Both the News Letter and Belfast Telegraph lead with two former police officers' call for Nuala O'Loan to apologise over her Omagh bomb comments.

On the 20th anniversary of the bomb, the former police ombudsman said she believes it could have been prevented.

She said information received by the police had not been properly acted on.

Now two former officers - who received an apology from the police ombudsman after Baroness O'Loan's 2001 report into the atrocity - have called on her to "stop blaming the RUC".

The former detectives say that both had arranged to meet Baroness O'Loan to discuss how they acted on intelligence information received by police before her 2001 report, but the meeting was cancelled by the ombudsman

One of them, a former detective inspector, said after newspaper headlines criticised the police, he had to sit down with his family and explain "I wasn't guilty of this".

"Why were we not interviewed?" he asks the News Letter, adding that a telephone warning about a dissident republican attack on Omagh 11 days before the bomb was immediately acted on.

The former officer said he had not spoken out before out of respect for the Omagh families, but said Baroness O'Loan's latest comments "cannot be allowed to go unchallenged".

"Nuala O'Loan owes us an apology for what she said last week. She should stop blaming the police for Omagh," the Belfast Telegraph quotes one of the former officers.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Two former officers have spoken out over Nuala O'Loan's Omagh bomb comments

"Win a baby" is the eye-catching headline on the front page of the Daily Mirror.

The papers says the bosses of Belfast's George Best Hotel are offering to pay for one woman's fertility treatment to celebrate 10 years in the business.

Lawrence and Katie Kenwright have made the unusual offer after becoming the parents of twins after receiving IVF treatment.

They have offered to fund IVF treatment until the woman becomes pregnant or "gives up".

Applicants have to explain in no more than 500 words why they need support.

Brexit leads in the Irish News.

The paper says that the government's suggestion that cross-border businesses contact the Irish government for advice on trading in a 'no-deal' Brexit scenario have been branded "farcical".

It says there has been "widespread derision" from business and political leaders over the advice.

The chief executive of Manufacturing NI, Stephen Kelly, says: "The fear was that there was little understanding in Whitehall. Now there appears to be little care about how Northern Ireland businesses actually operate."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Irish News devotes widespread coverage to the Pope's visit to Ireland

The paper gives widespread coverage to the upcoming Papal visit to Ireland and particularly the issue of clerical abuse.

An academic who led the Hillsborough research team has said a similar style independent panel could be used to report on the issue of child abuse by clergy.

Prof Phil Scraton was the lead author into the Hillsborough stadium disaster and is currently based at Queen's University Belfast.

Also writing in the paper, journalist Martin O'Brien says the World Meeting of Families - "the Pope's big gig" - has been overshadowed by monstrous crimes in numerous countries against children and their cover-up by supposed men of God".

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Race hate crimes have become more common than sectrian ones in NI

The Belfast Telegraph reports on a grim milestone in Northern Ireland, as racist hate crimes outnumbered sectarian-motivated incidents in Northern Ireland in the past year.

Both the Irish News and News Letter report on newly released state papers from 1993.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption State papers reveal that Martin McGuinness wrote to then secretary of state Pater Brooke in 1992

The Irish News says they show that Sinn Fein's Martin McGuinness wrote to former secretary of state Peter Brooke in 1992 suggesting that he and other Conservative Party members meet with the Sinn Fein leadership.

It says Mr Brooke was advised to "politely refuse" the invitation.

The paper also says the government had deep concern about a proposal from then US President Bill Clinton to appoint a peace envoy to Northern Ireland.

The News Letter says that Sir Ken Bloomfield, "one of Northern Ireland's most distinguished civil servants", left a memo on his final day sharply criticising the Anglo-Irish Agreement.

Finally, the Belfast Telegraph says that Northern Ireland's troubled past is helping to lure tourists to Belfast.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Tourists are paying to visit murals in Belfast

Belfast has been named one of the top cities to visit in Europe by TripAdvisor, coming in fourth in the list.

The paper says that "visitors have ranked Troubles tours and taxi tours which offer a glimpse into the city's dark past, among the best travel experiences in the world".

Belfast is ranked above both Edinburgh and Dublin on the list.