Image copyright RTÉ Image caption John Gilligan was questioned by the UK's National Crime Agency (archive image)

A Dublin man has been charged with money laundering offences.

The National Crime Agency said John Gilligan, 66, was arrested on Thursday evening by Border Force officers while attempting to board a flight to Spain at Belfast International Airport.

Officers recovered about 23,000 euros (£20,761) in currency at the scene, it said.

Mr Gilligan appeared at Coleraine Magistrates' Court on Friday and was remanded in custody until 4 September.

He is expected to appear before Antrim Magistrates' Court on that date.