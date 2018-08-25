Image caption The largest Royal Black demonstration was in Newtownards

Thousands of members of the Royal Black Institution have taken part in parades at six locations across Northern Ireland.

More than 17,000 people were involved in the "last Saturday" demonstrations.

The largest event was in Newtownards, County Down, where 5,000 people took part along a four-mile route.

Spectators also gathered to watch the other parades held in Larne, Ballymena, Cookstown, Donemana and Limavady.