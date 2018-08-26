Police destroy Carrickfergus bomb

Image caption The explosive device was found outside a house in the Marshallstown Road area of Carrickfergus

Police are appealing for witnesses after a bomb was found in Carrickfergus.

The device was discovered outside a house in the Marshallstown Road area at approximately 22.30 BST on Saturday.

The resident of the house heard a bang and saw a flash of light outside, initially thinking it was a firework, police said.

The male resident remains unhurt but is said to have been shocked by the incident.

'Reckless attack'

A number of roads were closed after the device was found and some residents were evacuated from their homes.

Chief Inspector Simon Ball explained: "A controlled explosion was carried out on the object which was outside the front door but had not detonated. It was later declared a viable device".

He added: "This was a reckless attack in a residential area."

Mr Ball has called for anyone who has any information to contact police.