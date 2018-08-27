Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Devenish focuses particularly on the pig and poultry sectors

Representatives from a Northern Ireland agriculture firm are set to travel to Africa with the prime minister on Tuesday.

Devenish, which is based in Belfast, is one of 29 businesses from across the UK involved in the trip.

The company makes animal feeds and nutritional products with a particular focus on the pig and poultry sectors.

Number 10 said the delegation will visit South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya.

It will be Theresa May's first visit to the continent since becoming prime minister in 2016.

During the trip UK business leaders will build "new investment, trading and export ties" with emerging markets, according to Number 10.

'Significant opportunity'

In a statement, Mrs May said she was "very pleased" Devenish are taking part in the trip.

"Devenish is an excellent example of the kind of forward-thinking company which is driving economic growth and prosperity both here in the UK and overseas," she added.

Richard Kennedy, Group CEO of Devenish said Africa "represented significant opportunity" for his firm.

"We already have a presence in Africa which we are focused on growing, organically and through acquisition," he said.

"It is important for us as both exporters and potential investors to build strong relations on the ground and this trade mission is a valuable opportunity to do so."