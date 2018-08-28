Image caption The Belfast Health Trust is currently working on the issue

Health staff across Northern Ireland have been short-paid because of an administrative error.

The pay roll issue has affected workers across all six trusts.

Conor McCarthy, representative for the Unison union, said one staff member is owed £1,000, while another had all of their wages deducted.

The Belfast Trust insisted it is committed to ensuring everyone receives the correct pay.

Mr McCarthy told Radio Ulster's Stephen Nolan programme he believes the issue is related to pension contribution payments.

He said a letter was sent to some staff on Thursday saying that money would be deducted.

"The main concern today is to get people paid and then try to evaluate why this happened," he added.

'Matter of urgency'

In a statement, the Belfast Trust said: "We are committed to ensuring staff receive their correct pay".

The trust added it is working with the health and social care Business Service Organisation (BSO), which is responsible for payments, "as a matter of urgency" to address the matter.

It has yet to be determined how many staff have been affected.

Also speaking on the Stephen Nolan programme, North Belfast MLA Nichola Mallon said she spoke to one worker owed money for overtime he did to help pay for his daughter's wedding.

"He's down a significant amount of money," she said.

"I've spoken to other people who feel like they have to now go to the Credit Union because at the start of the month they have mortgages, they have direct debits, they have bills. My understanding is that they've been short-paid and they don't have the money now in their accounts to cover that."