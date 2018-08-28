A fire has broken out at Primark in Belfast city centre.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) received a report at 11:00 BST that the top floor of the five-storey commercial building was on fire.

Eleven appliances are at the scene and the building has been evacuated.

NIFRS have advised people to avoid the Castle Street and Royal Avenue area while the incident is ongoing.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The flames engulf the building's clock

The clothing and homeware chain is currently undergoing a major refurbishment. It is being extended along Castle Street in a project costing an estimated £30m.

The Bank Buildings were designed by Sir Robert Taylor and erected by Waddell Cunningham in 1785.

WH Lynn designed the new bank buildings in 1900. He intended it as a bridge to the 20th century, with a compromise between the classical style of the upper part of the building and the great expanse of plate glass below.

Three bombs exploded in the Bank Buildings in 1975. A huge fire broke out shortly afterwards and damaged parts of the building.

In 1979, the Bank Buildings were taken over by the Dublin-based group Primark. Within 18 months, the store was totally refurbished and the exterior restored to its 1903 glory.