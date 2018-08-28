Image copyright National Museums Northern Ireland Image caption An archive view of Castle Place in Belfast, showing the Bank Buildings

A blaze at Belfast's flagship Primark store is not the first incident of its kind at the Royal Avenue premises.

From public executions to fires, the Grade B1 listed five-storey Bank Buildings has a long and gruesome history.

The Bank Buildings was designed by Sir Robert Taylor and erected by Waddell Cunningham in 1785.

The original bank opened in 1787 as The Bank of the Four Johns, named after the four founders who shared a Christian name.

After the bank collapsed it was used as the residence of the Bishop of Down and Connor, the Rev Dr William Dickson.

Shopping

In 1805 the building was converted into a shop.

The last public execution was carried out on the building's doorstep in 1816.

In 1853, a wholesale drapery firm was founded at the site, which became a commercial department store.

Redesign

About 50 years later the new Bank Buildings was designed by WH Lynn.

Until 1961 only the ground and first floors were used as a retail store, with the remainder of the building taken up by the company's wholesale warehouse.

In 1969 the shares of William Robertson, Henry Hawkins, JC Ledlie and Robert Ferguson, who founded the drapery firm, were sold to the House of Fraser group.

Image copyright Pacemaker

Robertson, Ledlie, Ferguson and Company continued to run the shop as a subsidiary company but four years later Boots acquired the Bank Buildings when it took over House of Fraser.

Three bombs exploded in the Bank Buildings in 1975. A huge fire broke out shortly afterwards and damaged parts of it.

In 1979 the Bank Buildings were taken over by Dublin-based group Primark.

Within 18 months the store had been totally refurbished and the exterior restored to its 1903 glory.