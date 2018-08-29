Image caption Adam Smyth took an extra year to complete his catering course

A gold-medal winning Special Olympian has received compensation after being refused funding for the final year of his studies.

Adam Smyth, who has a learning disability, took the case after he was unable to complete a catering course.

He claimed the Department for the Economy said no exception or extension could be made for his funding.

Mr Smyth, 22, reached the settlement with the department and South Eastern Regional College (SERC).

'Kicked up a stink'

He received £1,000 from each of the two bodies.

No admission of liability has been made by the department or the college.

Mr Smyth said he had been "delighted" to get through level one of the course and was "very upset" when funding was denied.

"Because I had learning difficulties people just said: 'He's been here for four years, he's out the door,' and I didn't think it was fair," he said.

"I don't think I would have got it unless I kicked up a stink about it."

Image caption Adam Smyth wanted funding to complete level two of a catering course at South Eastern Regional College

The champion badminton player, from Lisburn, County Down, took the case with the assistance of the Equality Commission.

The commission said Mr Smyth had completed level one of the the catering course at SERC, a course which came under the Skills for Work programme.

The programme is part of a Department for the Economy scheme called Training for Success.

Mr Smyth completed level one in three years rather than two because of his disability, the commission said.

'No extensions given'

Level two of the course would require Mr Smyth to complete a further two years of study, which would have meant exceeding departmental guidelines for funding by one year.

The department told the college that "an exception cannot be made; there are no extensions given" when it was told of Mr Smyth's circumstances, the Equality Commission has said.

He completed his course but lost out on benefits he could have accessed had he not been outside the Training for Success programme, the commission added.

Mr Smyth now has a job working for a supermarket.

He said he hoped his story would encourage any other student to know they could challenge something they thought was unfair.

Image caption Dr Michael Wardlow said the compensation was a secondary matter

Dr Michael Wardlow, from the Equality Commission, said Mr Smyth had his first course extended by a year so his request for a similar extension to the second course was "entirely reasonable".

"The refusal by the department to make the adjustment to the funding arrangements left Adam with less funding and support and it was more difficult for him to complete the course," he added.

Dr Wardlow said the compensation was a secondary matter.

"The more important thing is both bodies have agreed to review the Training for Success programme with us and we hope that there will not be another Adam."

The Equality Commission said SERC and the Department for the Economy had affirmed their "commitment to equality of access to goods, facilities and services".