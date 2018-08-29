Image copyright GRA Image caption One garda officer is being treated in hospital after the incident on the N18 motorway south of the city.

Two gardaí (Irish police) were injured in Limerick in the early hours of Tuesday when their car hit a loose horse.

The Garda Representative Association said that one officer suffered a broken arm and head injuries.

The garda, who is based in the city, is being treated in hospital after the incident on the N18 motorway south of the city.

The horse died at the scene.

Garda Representative Association Spokesperson John O'Keefe said the incident highlights the "huge issue of loose horses for gardaí around the country".

In particular, stray horses are a problem in Limerick, he said, where last year 12 were seized in one instance by Limerick Council in a clampdown.

'Serious damage'

Mr O'Keefe said gardaí in Limerick were regularly getting calls from the public reporting loose and stray horses.

He said these "large, wild" animals can cause serious damage and that he was surprised the gardaí in this case were not killed by the horse.

He called for a complete ban on horses grazing within the city boundaries and appealed to the owners of the horse to recognise that owning animals comes with responsibilities regarding safety, not just safety of gardaí, but that of the general public as well.