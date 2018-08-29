Image caption Judge Geoffrey Miller described the assault as "disgraceful"

A mother-of-three has narrowly avoided jail for what a judge described as a "disgraceful'' assault on a woman in Belfast.

Sarah Nikita Fryers (25) pleaded guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

On February 9, 2016, a man and woman were walking home in Belfast when they were attacked by two assailants.

During the incident the man was assaulted and robbed by Fryers's male accomplice.

Belfast Crown Court was told that during that attack the female victim saw a woman coming toward her.

"At first she thought that this woman approaching her from the alleyway was coming to help her,'' said prosecution lawyer Philip Henry.

'Nasty incident'

"In fact, she approached the injured party and assaulted her. She was punched and kicked and fell to the ground.

"While on the ground, her male friend came over to her and helped her up.''

Judge Geoffrey Miller QC heard the woman sustained an injury to the top of her head below her hairline and "bad bruising'' to the left side of her leg.

Neither injured party were willing to supply victim impact statements, added Mr Henry.

Defence barrister Declan Quinn said Fryers accepted the attack could have had "a major impact'' on the victim, adding the defendant wished to apologise to both victims.

Mr Quinn said the accused had no previous criminal record and was "extremely concerned'' about her future.

Custody threshold passed

Describing the assault as a "nasty incident'', the defence barrister said Fryers, from the Springfield Road in west Belfast, had "learned a valuable lesson''.

He urged the judge not to send her to jail but instead "leave something hanging over her head."

Judge Miller described the assault as a "disgraceful incident" and said the custody threshold had been passed.

He told Fryers that had she been convicted after trial, she would have been jailed for 10 months.

The judge said he would instead give her a 20 per cent discount for her guilty plea and sentence her to eight months in prison, adding that he would suspend that for 18 months.

"Do not be under any misapprehension. If you commit any further offence which involves public order or violence you will be required to serve that sentence,'' he added.