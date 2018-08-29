Image caption The Department for Infrastructure said any decision would be left to an incoming minister

A 12-month scheme allowing most taxis to use bus lanes in Belfast - including new Glider lanes - has been put on hold.

In March, the Infrastructure Department said it had planned to introduce the trial before the Belfast Rapid Transit System launches next week.

It would have allowed Class A, private hire, taxis to use the lanes.

The department said a recent court ruling on Stormont decision-making led to the deferral.

In July, the Court of Appeal upheld a ruling dismissing planning permission for the controversial Arc21 waste incinerator, and determined that Stormont's civil servants did not have the power to act without ministerial approval.

The Department for Infrastructure told BBC News NI it had "considered all representations received" in relation to a consultation carried out earlier this year about the "experimental" scheme, but added it could no longer go ahead with it due to the Arc21 ruling.

Image copyright Dept for Infrastructure Image caption New bus lanes have been introduced for Belfast's Glider bus network

"The recent Buick judicial review judgement clarified the position regarding the decisions civil servants can and cannot take in the absence of ministers," a spokesperson said.

"It is that judgement which has led the department to defer the decision on the introduction of this experimental scheme.

"The outcome of the recent consultation and the rationale for an experimental scheme will be put to an incoming minister for infrastructure."

'Disappointing'

The department said taxi access in the bus lanes will remain limited to Class B (wheelchair accessible) and Class D (taxibus) taxis, as well as all buses, bicycles, motorcycles and the emergency services.

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey said the decision not to proceed with the scheme was "disappointing and frustrating".

"Taxi drivers across Belfast will, no doubt, be very angry at this decision, they are ordinary working-class men and women trying to provide for their families," he added.

"Overturning this decision will cause unnecessary problems for them."