Image caption 43-year-old Valerie Dale was sentenced for stealing from the stroke charity where she worked

A woman who swindled more than £4,000 from a charity she worked for has been spared a prison sentence.

Valerie Dale was instead handed 100 hours community service and 18 months on probation.

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes told the 43-year-old the fact she abused her position within Young Women After Stroke was "the height of a breach of trust".

"The papers are riven with acts of dishonesty," the judge told Dale.

He added that the only thing saving her from an immediate prison sentence was the fact full restitution was being made but added "you will leave the court with a significant stain on your character".

'Concerning transactions'

At an earlier hearing Dale, from Cottage Hill, Lurgan, County Armagh, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft relating to £1,500 and £2,540 between 1 April 2016 and 28 February 2017.

She also admitted to two counts of committing fraud by abusing the position of trust she held with Young Women After Stroke, and a further offence of false accounting.

In court on Wednesday a prosecuting lawyer outlined how Dale was a coordinator for the charity and as such, had been "placed in charge of finances with full access to the debit card and the group's bank account".

She explained that the Stroke Association "noticed some concerning transactions" with the director raising numerous issues with Dale including "her account keeping and lack of receipts to prove transactions were for the benefit of the group".

At a second meeting two weeks later, Dale "produced a file with handwritten notes, a receipt book and a bank lodgement book" but handing over an envelope containing £1,500 in cash, candidly told the director she had been fraudulently using the charity's bank cards.

'Height of a breach of trust'

The lawyer said Dale quit her post, revealing that when a member of the charity got home one evening she found a letter from the fraudster outlining how she had taken a further £2,540 which she had given to a relative who was having mortgage problems. It added she intended to pay it back.

Defence barrister Aaron Thompson said the case against his client, who sat weeping in the dock with her head bowed, was "extremely grave" and in terms of cases heard in the lower courts was "probably at the upper end of the register".

Conceding that defrauding a charity "is the height of a breach of trust," he told the court Dale was "fairly shame-faced" about her actions.

"The reality is that it crosses the custody threshold," said Mr Thompson, who urged the judge to "leave something hanging over her head" given Dale's clear record, guilty plea and full restitution.

"There's been a great deal of loss for her in this case and I ask you not to compound that loss further by imprisonment," he added.

The judge also imposed a compensation order allowing Dale four weeks to pay back the money.