Image copyright News Letter

The aftermath and the devastation of the Primark fire sweeps across Thursday's front page.

The fire broke out in the five-storey Bank Buildings building on Tuesday.

"Kelly's heroes" -The Daily Mirror focuses on the fire-fighters who stopped flames destroying the 300-year old Kelly's Cellars pub behind Primark.

Fire chief Aidan Jennings tells the paper how a "wave of heat" came towards them as they battled the blaze.

The News Letter is concerned with the businesses in "limbo" in the surrounding area.

Shops within the cordoned area have "mounting bills and no clarity on when they can re-open," according to the paper.

The Irish News offers little relief to them with its headline: "Corden to remain for days".

The paper reports that there is still a risk of the shell collapsing and engineers are still assessing the damage.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Businesses within the cordon have been forced to close due to fears the building could still collapse

It says that whether or not the sprinkler system was activated will form part of the investigation.

It also reports that the last full audit of the building was more than five years ago in January 2013, when the premises had a "satisfactory" level of fire safety arrangements.

There is still a "question mark," over the future of the building, says The Belfast Telegraph.

The paper consults a leading economist who estimates the final bill may top £75m.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The Bank Buildings days before the fire broke out and during the blaze

John Simpson delivers a dose of realism: "Some shopping expenditure will be deflated to competitors but in total the loss of Primark will have negative effects as shopping in central Belfast loses some of its appeal."

But, we are also reminded that Belfast is still open for business and plans are being made to help shops.

Kind hearted footballer

Even in the tragedy stories emerge of kindness.

We hear about a businessman who offered staff who left keys and valuables in the burning building a helping hand to get into their homes.

Locksmith James Ferrin, who incidentally also plays for Glentoran FC, offered to help "devastated staff".

"It's bad enough losing your work but not being able to get into homes is causing additional problems".

He says he's already been taken up on the offer by some staff - Well done that man.

The Belfast Telegraph gauges the thoughts of some famous faces.

Belfast Boxer Carl Frampton says he feels for the employees and says like many, he's been guilty of "overlooking a beautiful building because you pass it all the time".

Eamonn Homes says it was particularly sad for him to see the clock in flames.

The TV presenter worked in Primark as trainee manger before he was shot to stardom. He even recalls interviewing Rick Astley outside the Bank Buildings in the 80s.

Incidentally, he adds that he recently asked the pop singer if he remembered the interview.

Indeed, Astley said it was a memorable one because someone stole his coat - he'll never give that one up.

Image copyright Dept for Infrastructure Image caption New bus lanes have been introduced for Belfast's Glider bus network

Moving on to more parochial matters - Belfast's newest bus is "gliding" towards us.

Journalist Graeme Cousins has hopped aboard one of the new eco-hybrid Gliders to try it out. And he's impressed.

The News Letter gives a two-page splash to Belfast's new Belfast Rapid Transit service.

Graeme reports a smooth take-off, which he says is a relief from the "jolt" of his usual bus.

The Glider buses are due to run every six to eight minutes at peak time and launch on Monday.

While there will no doubt be teething problems, he writes, the the new buses are "something to take pride in".

Will the purple Glider become as iconic as a London red bus or a yellow NYC taxi?