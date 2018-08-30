Image copyright Rhonda Montgomery Image caption Some businesses have had to close because of the spillage

A major clean-up operation is underway in County Tyrone after a spill left a foot of waste covering a town's main street.

The Roads Service is clearing 328ft (100m) of affected area in Aughnacloy and the Northern Ireland Environment Agency is investigating.

There is speculation the material could be a milk solid linked to the Agri-food industry.

Business owners and shoppers have expressed their disgust.

Local businesswoman Rhonda Montgomery from Hospitality Excellence Ireland said she came into work at 09:00 BST to a "horrendous sight".

"This slurry to me, from having worked in the industry, doesn't look or smell like normal slurry," she said.

Image caption The clean-up operation is underway

"Usually we would have two staff cars and fleet cars but thankfully they are not here today otherwise they would be covered.

"Cars were plastered in it and it had been dragged further up the road by other cars."

Image copyright Rhonda Montgomery

Ms Montgomery said she felt that the clean-up operation should have started earlier.

"Thankfully I am allowed to continue to keep the business open but the butcher across the way has had to close and there is no parking at the hairdresser. It's horrendous."

Image copyright Rhonda Montgomery

The local butcher shop closed for the day as a precaution and other traders said footfall in the town is down.

There is a pungent odour from what remains of the material - most of which has now been cleaned up.

Image copyright Rhonda Montgomery

The PSNI said Moore Street in the town had been closed at its junctions with Dungannon Street and Sydney Street but has since re-opened.

Mid Ulster Council is aware of the incident and is assisting in the clean-up.

DUP Councillor Frances Burton, deputy chair of the local authority, said her phone had been "like a hotline this morning".

"Aughnacloy is a border town and gets massive traffic through it so it's important to get it cleaned up as soon as possible.

"People's cars are covered and it spread a lot with people driving. The stench was awful."

She added that agencies had been on site very quickly.

Traffic is running as normal through the busy border town.